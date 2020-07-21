Reps Give Akpabio 48hrs to Name Lawmakers Who Got NDDC Contracts

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his shocking allegations at the investigative hearing Monday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, 48 hours to unravel the lawmakers who he alleged received contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

While fielding questions from members of the House Committee on the NDDC, Akpabio shocked many listeners when he replied and alleged that 60 per cent of the contracts being awarded by the commission was given to the National Assembly (NASS) members.

The Speaker while addressing the House Tuesday declared that he had never received any NDDC contract before.

“This is my 5th term here and I have never for once collected anything from the National NDDC and I know I speak for a great majority of members of this House, a great majority. And because of that, I will take this allegation and accusation very seriously.

“And I will give the Minister (Mr. Akpabio) 24 to 48 hours. Clerk, I want you to back this up with a letter from this House. Give the Minister 24 to 48 hours to publish the names, the contracts so given, the dates because obviously these things will be documented; unveil the companies of the 60 per cent projects that were given to members of the National Assembly’’ Mr. Gbajabiamila stressed.

Akpabio’s testimony came after the Commission Interim Management Committee (IMC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei – who at a point fainted while he was being grilled.

Shortly after pondei slumped, Mr. Gbajabiamila stormed the venue and pleaded with his colleagues to stop questioning the IMC head.

He requested panel members to instead use the documents submitted by him for their findings.