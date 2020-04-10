Reps Grill Chinese Ambassador Over Humiliation of Nigerians Living China

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the House of Representatives has condemned the inhuman treatment meted out on some Nigerians by the Chinese authorities in Beijing.

The Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila expressed the displeasure at a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian on Friday in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila said that the inhuman treatment on Nigerians in China must be addressed by the Chinese authorities forthwith.

His words: “If the diplomatic relationships between our two countries are for the mutual benefits of our citizens, then there must be respect for our citizens, and we should not compromise it.

“As a government, we will not allow Chinese or other nationals to be maltreated just as we will not allow Nigerians to be maltreated in other countries.

“The way you treat your citizens, we expect that’s how you’ll treat others; will not tolerate our citizens breaking your laws, but the crime of one citizen cannot be used to stigmatise the whole country.

“It appears that is what happened in this case; you cannot use one brush to smear the whole wall. Whatever the reason, it cannot be used and taken out on the entire community in China.”

In his reaction, Ambassador Zhou said though he has not been officially informed about the details of the incidence but that he would take it up with the home government.

He said: “We take our relationship with Nigeria very seriously, until, we receive a full report from back home, I cannot act, but I can assure you it is not a policy issue.

“We treat everyone equally, but during the implementation of the COVID-19 measures in China, it is possible for some incidents; all I will do is to take it back home, today I will. ” he said.

Recall that several videos have emerged on social media to show how the Chinese government has harassed Africans, including Nigerians throwing them out of their homes.

The speaker reportedly confronted the Ambassador with the protest video of the showed Nigerians being forced out of their houses and hotels, rounded up and their passports seized by the Chinese police.

The viral videos also showed that some Nigerians were being forced into another 14-day quarantine after the initial 14 days they spent for the same purpose in China.

African Examiner reports that meeting had in attendance the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, and Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu.

Below are some of the viral videos: