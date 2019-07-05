Reps Leadership: PDP Suspends Elumelu, 6 Other Members

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended a Federal Lawmaker representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu and six other PDP members of the Lower chamber.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan announced the suspension Friday during a media briefing in Abuja.

He disclosed that the action was one of the outcomes of the meeting of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) over the crisis surrounding the emergence of the Minority Leadership of the House of Representatives.

Other affected included members representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency of Osun State, Wole Oke; Onitsha North and Onitsha South Federal constituency, Lynda Ikpeazu; Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Anayo Edwin; Kaura Federal Constituency election in Kaduna State, Gideon Gwani; Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Toby Okechukwu and Ijebu-North/Ijebu-East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency, Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

The PDP NWC had reportedly summoned the suspended Reps to a meeting with it on Friday but none of them honoured the invitation.

