BREAKING: Reps Want DG SEC, Gwarzo’s Suspension Reversed

…Ask Parties to “maintain the status quo”

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely a week after the incident, the House of Representatives on Tuesday sought to reverse the suspension of the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, pending the outcome of investigation.

Gwarzo’s suspension was announced recently by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun over allegation of financial fraud. Also suspended were the Head of Media Division, Mr. Abdulsalam Naif Habu and Head of Legal Department Mrs. Anastasia Omozele Braimoh.

According to the Minister, the action was taken so as to allow an unhindered investigation of several allegations of financial impropriety leveled against the Gwarzo and two other management staff of the commission.

Meanwhile, lawmakers at the plenary Tuesday, resolved that the suspension should be vacated, and parties involved should “maintain the status quo” pending the outcome of the probe.

