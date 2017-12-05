BREAKING: Reps Want DG SEC, Gwarzo’s Suspension Reversed

BREAKING: Reps Want DG SEC, Gwarzo’s Suspension ReversedFeatured, Latest News, News Tuesday, December 5th, 2017
…Ask Parties to “maintain the status quo”
By Ganiyu Nasirudeen
ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely a week after the incident, the House of Representatives on Tuesday sought to reverse the suspension of the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, pending the outcome of investigation.
Gwarzo’s suspension was announced recently by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun over allegation of financial fraud. Also suspended were the Head of Media Division, Mr. Abdulsalam Naif Habu and Head of Legal Department Mrs. Anastasia Omozele Braimoh.
According to the Minister, the action was taken so as to allow an unhindered investigation of several allegations of financial impropriety leveled against the Gwarzo and two other management staff of the commission.
Meanwhile, lawmakers at the plenary Tuesday, resolved that the suspension should be vacated, and parties involved should “maintain the status quo” pending the outcome of the probe.
Hmmmmm. Nigerian House of Repsyyyyyyy!
Reversing suspension of an alleged corruption case is questionable. How a thorough investigation be carried out when the alleged person is still in the office? This action Reps’ action is counter- productive to fight against corrupt practices. Can it be said that this Reps are serving the interest of the Nigerian Nation. I know, lie cannot go far no matter the disguise, it will be exposed no matter how long. Under the heaven, may secret of everyone defrauding Nigeria not covered but be exposed so that they he/she is put to shame.