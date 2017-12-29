Restructuring: Ekweremadu Advocates For Parliamentary System Of Govt

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu has advocated for parliamentary system of government in the country, saying it is less expensive when compared to the present Presidential system being practiced in the nation.

He argued that the presidential system has a disconnect with the people, which makes it too expensive and cumbersome.

The lawmaker, who spoke Thursday during a parliamentary session of the Enugu West People’s Assembly held at Udi council headquarters of Enugu State, insisted that there was an urgent need for Nigeria to consider the proposal.

Our Correspondent reports that at the session, opportunities were given to the people in the grassroots to interact and hold the leadership of the Senatorial District accountable.

Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West senatorial district explained that the session was an example of democracy in action which enabled everyone to air his or her opinions, ask questions and demand answers.

According to him, “you can see that all your representatives are here from the Senate to the House of Assembly, including the Chairman of Local Government Areas and Councilors, taking questions and giving answers.

“This is democracy in action. I can assure you that this is how democracy is practiced for the benefit of the people.

“Our parliament which is the Enugu West People’s Assembly is the best in the world because everybody who is supposed to be here is in attendance and actively involved in process. It is face to face. The people and their representatives”.

He also argued that the parliamentary system of government would not only make it faster and easier to pass legislation but will help institute the will of the people, which will clearly quicken legislative action.

Ekweremadu, further stressed that the parliamentary system of government “will engender more robust debates which always brings out the best in a democracy” and assured the people that all their requests will be captured in both the Federal, State and Local Government budgets.

He used the opportunity to announce the state government’s intention to establish two industrial Parks in the State – one at the 9th mile area and the other at Emene, arguing that it will help boost youth empowerment.

The Deputy Senate President used the forum to encourage the youths to avail themselves of the opportunities offered by the European Vocational School, that was facilitated by him to learn skills that will help empower them in no small ways, advising other well-meaning Nigerians to sponsor the youths to the school.

