Restructuring: Enugu APC Advocates State Police, 20% Derivation to States

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A one – day public hearing and consultation on true federalism organized for the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria by the national body of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC has ended in Enugu with the State Chapter of the party, throwing its weight behind establishment of state police and repealing of State Independent Electoral Commission, SIECs.

African Examiner reports that the committee is headed by a former Governor of Edo state, professor Osahiehmen Osunbor.

Welcoming the Committee members and other stakeholders to the ceremony, Monday, Enugu state chairman of the APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, noted that despite propaganda in social media by Biafran agitators that Igbos want to secede from Nigeria, majority of the people have continued to demonstrate that they believe in Nigeria and true federalism.

The Enugu APC boss, urged the good people of the state to participate actively in the meeting as well to submit their memoranda to the committee, insisting that president Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party means well for Nigeria.

Nwoye, who spoke earlier before the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu presented the memorandum of the Enugu State APC to the members of party’s Committee on true federalism, Public Consultation in South East who visited Enugu for collection of memoranda for Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra States.

Nwoye, added that the committee has offered platform for people to air their views on how the country could be restructured for a better Nigeria.

Presenting the Enugu state APC Memoranda to the committee, Director – General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Okechukwu advocated that Section 214(1) of the 1999 Constitution should be amended, saying establishment of state police will help to address the peculiar circumstances of each state, even though, it may have its disadvantages.

On Fiscal Federalism and Revenue Allocation, the Enugu APC posited that “we propose that Section 162(2) of our Constitution shall be amended to – Provided that the Principle of Derivation shall be constantly reflected in any approved formula as being not less than 20% of revenue accruing to the Federation Account directly from any natural resource.”

“We subscribe to Local Government Council Financial Autonomy, whereby amount standing to the credit of Local Government Council shall be paid directly from the Federation Account. Thus amending Section 162(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“To harvest the envisaged autonomy of the Local Government Councils and empower them to serve the people at the grassroots; we demand for the repeal of State Independent Electoral Commission, because the ugly history of elections conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission nationwide will defeat the intendment of the autonomy.

“The lessons of history in sustained liberal democracy admonished that the Art of Compromise should be explored to the fullest to hit a middle ground for the interest of our collective interest and corporate existence of our dear nation.” the Enugu APC stated.

Professor Osunbor, had in his opening remarks, call on the people of the zone to feel free to present their memoranda in all any area they feel needs restructuring, saying the Committee do not have no go areas.

He said the exercise is part of the promise made to Nigerians by the APC during the electioneering campaigns as contained in the party’s manifesto.

Ebonyi and Anambra states also presented their memoranda during the public hearing, as well as groups and individuals.

