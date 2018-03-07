Return to PDP, Bayelsa Chairman Tells APC Remnants

…Says Nothing Good ‘ll Come From Sylva

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa‎ State has asked those, who are still in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop wasting their time and return back.

The PDP said nothing good will happen to them under the leadership of the APC governorship candidate in 2015, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The PDP made the declaration in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Chairman, Cleopas Moses, following a courtesy visit by some former members of the APC to Governor Seriake Dickson‎ at the Government House in Yenagoa.

The party said, Sylva like his mentor in Abuja is busy promoting nepotism by appointing only his kinsmen and close relatives while those, who sweated with him in the last elections are completely abandoned or left to settle for crumbs.

‎Led by a former State Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Tarila Tebepah the returnees had gone to pledge their total loyalty and commitment to the governor and the party, assuring him that, they will work to ensure its victory in the next general and governorship elections.

The defectors made up of heavyweights alongside over 6,000 of their supporters had on February 14 openly dumped the APC,‎ admitting that, they were deceived to join by Sylva.

But the PDP called on the few remnants of the APC to leave the drowning party, describing it as a congregation of hardened criminals, unrepentant cultists and ‎promoters of oppressive tendencies.

The PDP Chairman thanked Governor Dickson for creating the right environment for the defectors and assured them that, they have been fully integrated, ‎while maintaining that, its doors are still open with more opportunities than in the APC.

He said‎ Sylva’s penchant for using and dumping people has become legendary and challenged anyone, who has directly benefited in any form of political patronage from him in the last two years other than his relatives to publicly state so.

The PDP chairman advised those still in the APC to stop falling for his sweet talks, as his trademark deceit, which has been the hallmark of him and his master, will work against them come 2019.

