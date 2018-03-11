Rev. Fr. Mbaka’s Impersonator Exposed in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

Outspoken Catholic Priest, and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, (AMEN) Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Sunday, exposed an ex- Seminarian who has allegedly been impersonating him.

African Examiner gathered that the suspect, who hails from Imo state, South East Nigeria, has been using the Clergy man’s name to dupe members of the public.

The ex-seminarian has been scamming people residing in Awka, Anambra state, and other parts of South, East, Nigeria. with Father Mbaka’s name until he was apprehended.

Mbaka, brought the suspect to his Adoration Ministry Enugu ground where he was exposed in front of the millions of worshippers.

The Adoration Ministry leader described the action of the suspect, whose name was withheld as ‘spiritual 419’.

