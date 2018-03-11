W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Rev. Fr. Mbaka’s Impersonator  Exposed in Enugu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, March 11th, 2018

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Enugu

Outspoken Catholic Priest, and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, (AMEN) Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Sunday, exposed an ex- Seminarian who has allegedly been impersonating him.

African Examiner gathered that the suspect, who hails from Imo state, South East Nigeria, has been  using the Clergy man’s name to dupe members of the public.

The ex-seminarian has been  scamming people residing in Awka, Anambra  state, and other parts of South, East, Nigeria. with Father Mbaka’s name until he was apprehended.

Mbaka, brought the suspect to his Adoration Ministry Enugu ground where he was exposed in front of the millions of  worshippers.

The Adoration Ministry leader described the action of the suspect, whose name was withheld  as ‘spiritual 419’.

 

