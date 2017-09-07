Reverend Onunkwo’s Murder: Imo Police Command Parades Ex-Corporal, 5 Other Suspects

From Ignatius Okpara

IMO NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo state Police Command on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo state capital, South -East Nigeria, paraded five suspected killers of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo, of the Orlu Catholic Diocese, who was kidnapped and murdered last weekend.

They were paraded before newsmen by the State’s Commissioner of Police CP, Chris Ezike.

The Catholic Priest who hails from Osina in Ideato North council Area of Imo State, was kidnapped and murdered by his abductors, who dumped his dead body in a bush at Omuma, in Oru local government Area of the state, before it was discovered by the police.

A 32-year-old ex-corporal, Jude Madu, who is the prime suspect, masterminded the kidnap and killing of the Priest, who was returning home from the burial of his late father, Celestine Onunkwo.

The other suspects included: Izuchukwu Okafor, 28, from Ukwukwa in Azia Anambra state; Cyril Onyema, 29, from Okwelle in Imo state; Emmanuel Ozuigbo, 29, Ezeagu in Enugu State; Victor Ikechukwu, 33, from Obowo in Imo State and Ifechukwu Nwosu, 28, who hails from Azia in Ihiala council Area of Anambra State .

CP Ezike, disclosed that the operations which led to the arrest of the kidnappers cut across three States of Imo, Anambra and Rivers.

He said the late priest’s telephone and his wrist watch were recovered from two out of the six suspects.

According to the Imo Police boss, “The investigating team using forensic technology and backed up by hard work, commitment, passion and hunger for success arrested ex-corporal Jude Madu who was found in possession of late Rev. Fr. Onunkwo’s Infinix telephone handset”.

He hinted that the ex-corporal “was a member of the Armed robbery/kidnapping syndicate and took part in the operation.

Madu, the Commissioner hinted, holds a National Diploma from Abia State Polytechnic, Aba and was arrested on September 5, at control post in Owerri, in possession of the late priest’s mobile phone, adding that the suspect has confessed to the crime.”

He said the Command would not rest on its oars until all the suspects involved in the heinous crime were unmasked.

