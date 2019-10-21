#RevolutionNow: Court Varies Sowore, Bakare’s Bail Conditions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday reviewed the bail conditions earlier granted to Omoleye Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow movement and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Oct. 4, the court granted Sowore N50 million bail, with two sureties in like sum, and to deposit N50million as security.

Bakare was also granted N50million bail with one surety.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, waived his earlier order that Sowore deposit N50million as security and reduced the amount attached to Bakare’s bail from N50million to N20million.

Ojukwu said all earlier bail conditions by the court remained, and emphasised the restraining order on the defendants from participating in rallies due to the nature of the case.

The matter was adjourned until Nov.6 for commencement of trial.

NAN recalls that the court ordered that Sowore’s sureties must reside in Abuja, with landed property in Abuja worth the bail sum.

They are to deposit the original title documents of the property with the court.

She also barred Sowore from traveling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the pendency of the case.

Sowore was charged to court by the Federal Government on a seven-count bordering on treasonable felony, money laundering, among others. (NAN)

