Rivers 2019: Hausa Community Denies Endorsing Wike for Second Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hausa community in Rivers State said yesterday in Port Harcourt that they are not part of the group that endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike for a second tenure in office.

A group of Hausa community led by one Alhaji Mesundu was among the hundreds of non indigenes resident in Rivers State that endorsed Governor Wike for second tenure on Wednesday in Government House Port Harcourt.

During the visit, Alhaji Mesundu said the entire Hausa community in Rivers is in support of Wike’s second tenure and promised to mobilize Hausa community in the State to actualize the Governor’s 2015 bid.

But the Rivers State liaison officer of Hausa community, Alhaji Musa Saidu said the Hausa community in the State has not endorsed anybody for 2019 governorship election.

Alhaji Saidu who spoke in Port Harcourt said that Hausa community in Rivers State has political and administrative structures headed by both traditional institutions and other leaders of thought saying that non of the bodies were consulted before the endorsement was made.

He said that Alhaji Mensudu endorsement of Governor Wike is his personal opinion and does not represent the interest of the entire northern community in Rivers State.

“I read in the media that a certain group of people led by one Alhaji Mensudu went to Government House on Thursday and endorsed Governor Wike for the- second tenure in office.”

“I want to state here that Alhaji Mensudu does not have the mandate to speak on behalf of Hausa community in Rivers State. What transpired in Government House on Wednesday where Mensudu claimed that the entire Hausa community is in support of Wike is his personal opinion and does not in any way represent the interest of the entire northern community.”

“Mesundu does not understand the political and administrative structure of Hausa community in Rivers State. We have an organised leadership structure headed by Sariki Hausawa who is our spiritual leader.”

“I am the Chief liaison officer of Hausa community in Rivers State. If we want to endorse anybody we will meet and take decision on that. We have not discuss any issue concerning the endorsement of anybody.”

“So we have not endorsed Governor Wike for 2019. If there is any need for that the entire leadership of Hausa community will meet and take decision on that.”

He called on the public to disregard such endorsement saying that Hausa community in Rivers State is yet to take decision on who to support in 2019.

