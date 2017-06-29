Rivers Election Tribunal Sacks Senator Sekibo from Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Election Petitions Tribunal has upturned the electoral victory of Senator George Thompson Sekibo.

Instead, the lower court ruled Thursday that Mr. Andrew Uchendu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was the winner of the Rivers East Senatorial District. Sekibo is of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Tribunal panel subsequently held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Sekibo and issue another one to Uchendu.

The APC candidate’s petition asked the court to declare him the winner of the poll, alleging that INEC failed to take into cognizance, the results of some wards and polling units before declaring Sekibo the winner.

If the court of Appeal upholds the Tribunal ruling, it will make the second time Sekibo will be sacked within two years or there about he has spent in the upper legislative chamber.

Please follow and like us: