Rivers LG Poll: Police Deploy 15,000 Officers to Monitor Exercise

RIVERS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police has confirmed that a total of 15,000 of its personnel had been deployed to monitor the Rivers State local Government election slated for this Saturday – June 16, 2018.

The State Commissioner Police CP, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, made the confirmation Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital while briefing newsmen.

Mr. Ahmed explained that the heavy presence of policemen was aimed at ensuring a violent-free election.

He added that the command had drawn an operation order that would make troublemakers stay away from the council polls.

“As a Command, we have braced up to the challenge of the elections and accordingly put in place adequate security measures to ensure that the local government elections are free, fair, credible and devoid of any violence.

“Consequently, we have drawn up our operations order which has captured all deployments including those of other security agencies. In all, about fifteen thousand (15,000) security personnel drawn from the police and all the agencies will be deployed for the exercise,” the CP informed.

While speaking on movement during the exercise, the CP confirmed: “total restriction of movement of persons, vehicles, both land, and air, between the hours of 7am – 4pm. Again, important personalities and politicians are barred from going to any voting centre with security details.

“All entry and exit points will remain closed within the stipulated time and all identified flashpoints will be manned by security personnel to prevent any security breach’’ Ahmed added.

The Police boss warned that those who flout the orders would be arrested and prosecuted.

Rivers State, South South Nigeria comprises 20 LGAs. It is in the control of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Please follow and like us: