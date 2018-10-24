Rivers PDP Senator, Osinakachukwu Ideozu Defects to APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senator representing Rivers West, Osinakachukwu Ideozu has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate Majority Leader Ahmed Lawan, announced Osinakachukwu’s defection at plenary on Wednesday.

Lawan who was moving a motion for the adjournment of plenary till November 6, 2018 welcomed and congratulated the new defector for joining the APC.

With the latest development, the three Senators from Rivers, a PDP controlled state, are now members of the APC.

The other two are Senators Andrew Uchendu (Rivers East) and Magnus Abe (Rivers South East). / NAN

