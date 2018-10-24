W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Rivers PDP Senator, Osinakachukwu Ideozu Defects to APC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, October 24th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senator representing Rivers West, Osinakachukwu Ideozu has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate Majority Leader Ahmed Lawan, announced Osinakachukwu’s defection at plenary on Wednesday.

Lawan who was moving a motion for the adjournment of plenary till November 6, 2018 welcomed and congratulated the new defector for joining the APC.

With the latest development, the three Senators from Rivers, a PDP controlled state, are now members of the APC.

The other two are Senators Andrew Uchendu (Rivers East) and Magnus Abe (Rivers South East). / NAN

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46339

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/rivers-pdp-senator-osinakachukwu-ideozu-defects-to-apc/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts