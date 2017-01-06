Rivers Rerun Misconducts: Police Dismiss Six Officers Attached to Governor Wike

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed six of its officers attached to the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike over alleged misconducts during the last State’s and National Assembly (NASS) rerun.

The Force Public Relations Officer DCP Donald Awunah disclosed this at a press briefing he addressed in Abuja Friday.

The affected officers who were also paraded in handcuff included Inspector Eyong Victor; Sergeants Peter Ekpo; Oguni Goodluck; Orji Nwoke; Tanko Akor and Okpe Ezekiel.

Awunah during the briefing alleged that the officers misused firearms and sabotaged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while with Governor Wike during collation exercise in Port Harcourt City Local Government secretariat.

The Police Spokesperson cited that the conduct of the dismissed officers ran contrary to the stipulation of Force Order 237 and strict warning issued by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim.

It would be recalled that the rerun held Saturday, December 10, 2016, but marred with violence which led to the killing of a DSP Muhammad Alkali with his aide in Asaru Toru Local Government area of the State.

He alleged: “The personnel became overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd.

“They joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior police officers present at the venue.”

Mr. Awunah disclosed that the Force decision was taken after the officials have been made to face internal disciplinary measures and in the end, were found culpable.

He declared that the suspects would be prosecuted under the Electoral Act so as to serve as deterrent to others.

The action of the dismissed officers he noted, were capable of bringing the entire Nigeria Police Force to disrepute and portray it in a very bad light as a ”lawless organisation not guided by the rule of law.

It would also be recalled that the Force has in last December inaugurated a committee to investigate various misconducts which characterized the violent poll.

Among of the committee’s mandates is to investigate the leaked audio which involved the State Governor on how he plot the manipulation of the controversial poll as well as threatened to kill INEC officials who refused to cooperate with him.

