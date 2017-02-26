Rivers Rerun: Soldiers Arrest PDP Official, 50 Thugs

…As INEC vows to prosecute culprits

No fewer than 50 people including the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Samuel Wanosike, were arrested by soldiers at Ulakwo Ward 13, during the re-run election for the Etche /Omuma House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

Security officials said they had no reason to be there having come from Ikwerre in Ikwerre LGA.

Those arrested with him were alleged to be thugs.

Our Correspondent said the election was marred with Violence and other electoral malpractices.

The Acting State Commissioner of Police (CP), Ahmed Magaji who was at the scene of arrest said, “investigations are ongoing on the 52 suspected political thugs arrested at Etche. Full report would be released after investigation.”

The INEC National commissioner for Rivers, Edo and Bayelsa states, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu said the commission would not take the arrests lightly.

