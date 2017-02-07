Rivers Rerun: Wike Bribed INEC Officials with N360m –Police

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force said it has confirmed that the Rivers State bribed some electoral officials during Saturday, December 10, 2016 State and National Assembly polls rerun with the sum of N360 million.

However, the Police said in Abuja Tuesday, while presenting the report of the investigative panel, set up last year by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to probe the violence, killing and other misconducts which marred the exercise, that the sum of N111.3 million has been recovered so far.

The Chairman of the panel, DCP Damian Okoro confirmed that the sum of N111.3 million has been recovered from 23 electoral officials out of alleged total bribe of N360m.

Okoro gave the breakdown, when disclosed that some officers received N15 million each, while three senior electoral officials received N20 million each.

It would be recalled that two policemen including DSP Alkali Mohammed, of Mobile Police Unit 48, was beheaded on the poll day while his orderly was killed by the suspected political thugs at Ujju community near Omoku in Ogba/Edema/Ndoni council area.

In a related development, the State Governor Nyesom Wike has been caught on audio tape threatening to kill INEC officials who refused to cooperate with him in the rigging of the poll.

The Governor was also caught in another tape where it was confirmed that he and six police aides stormed INEC collation centre at the Port Harcourt LGA and disrupted the process.

The officers who have since been dismissed by the Police Force includes: Eyong Victor; and five sergeants, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Tanko Akor and Okpe Ezekiel.

Please follow and like us: