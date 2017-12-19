Rivers United Players Protest non Payment Of their Sign-On Fees

From Ignatius Okpara in Port Harcourt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria premier league club, Rivers United players on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Government House Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, demanding for the payment of their sign-on fees for 2014/15 season.

The aggrieved players who stationed themselves at the entrance of the government House,displayed placards with various inscriptions asking for governor Wike to pay them the money.

According to the players, “we don’t have pension. Pay us our money’, ‘Give us what we worked for’ were some of the inscriptions in the placards.

As at the time of this report, no government official had address the protesting players.

The club narrowly escaped relegation last season after it finished runners-up the previous season.

The club is owned and financed by the Rivers state government, just like most clubs in the Nigeria professional football league, NPFL.

