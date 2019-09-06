Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s Ex-President Dies At 95

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” Mnangagwa posted on Twitter early on Friday.

“Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

President Mnangagwa cut short his trip to South Africa where he was attending the World Economic Forum on Africa and is heading back to Zimbabwe, according to state media.

