Rochas Okorocha’s Son-in-Law Loses Imo APC Guber Ticket

…As Gulak Declares Uzodinma Winner; Escapes Death from Rochas Men

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairman of the Imo State governorship primary election, Ahmed Gulak, has declared Senator Hope Uzodinma winner of the election.

Gulak said, at a press conference in the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja where he officially declared the result, that Uzodinma polled 423,895 to defeat the other aspirants.

Among those he defeated is son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu, who polled 10,329 votes to place a distant eight position.

The incumbent deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, came second with 128,325 votes.

Gulak said he could not announce the results in Owerri, the Imo state capital due to real threats to his life by some government functionaries.

He said he escaped death by the whiskers in the hands of the functionaries, declaring that other members of the panel, including the secretary, Henry Idahagbon, were not as lucky as they were abducted.

Gulak said that he was in possession of the authentic results of the primary election, adding that any other results being bandied around at Imo Government House was null and void.

Our correspondent reports that Owerri went agog following reports that Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law was solidly defeated in the governorship primaries.

Okorocha wants to install his son in law, Mr. Uche Nwosu who is the current chief of staff as his successor, a development that has thrown the state into a political crisis leading to a Kangaroo impeachment of the deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, who kicked against Mr Okorocha’s son-in-law.

Update: Results from Imo APC Guber Primaries Fake –Oshiomhole

