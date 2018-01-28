Roger Federer Wins 6th Australian Open, 20th Grand Slam Title

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Roger Federer has won his 6th Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title.

Federer won the just concluded Championship with a five-set victory over Marin Cilic.

The Swiss lost five games in a row as he dropped the fourth set but recovered to win 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 6-1.

With the present victory, Federer, 36, has become the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more major singles titles.

Elated Federer who has won three of the last five majors said after the match: “It’s a dream come true and the fairytale continues”.

The final was played under the Rod Laver Arena roof as the tournament’s extreme heat policy was invoked.

The Swiss ties the record for men’s Australian Open titles at six with Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson, and moves four clear of Rafael Nadal in the all-time list for male Grand Slam champions on 20.

“I’m so happy, it’s unbelievable,” Federer added. “After the year I had last year, it’s incredible” Federer restated.

