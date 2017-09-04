Rotary to Embark on new Health, Education, Other Humanitarian Services in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its humanitarian services to the Society, the Rotary Club of New Haven, Enugu, District 9142 South -East Nigeria, says it will embark on some projects in the area of health, education, sanitation, among other sectors in parts of Enugu state, before the end of 2017.

It said the health programme, would involve awareness campaign on the prevention and treatment of diseases, such as kidney related problem.

Newly crowned 23rd president of the District, for the year 2017/2018, Rotarian Charles Odili, disclosed this weekend in Enugu during his official installation.

He hinted that the international humanitarian organization would also undertake water and sanitation projects in some schools in the state, as well as motherless babies and old people’s homes, aimed at improving hygiene in those environments.

According to him, plans are equally afoot for an immunization outreach in Oji River council area of the state, where it would also donate wheelchairs to victims of polio who are physically challenge, adding that the humanitarian organization is also proposing to initiate or support an E-library project in a secondary school in the state.

While urging Nigerians to always imbibe the spirit of humanitarian services to mankind in any facet of life they find themselves, Rotarian Odili, who is an Engineer by profession, announced that the District under his watch, is going to provide a revolving non- interest loan to the less privileged in the society.

“What we do in Rotary is to render selfless service to the society, Rotarians are group of people coming together to serve humanity, because givers never lack, and there is always joy in rendering such service.

All the speakers who spoke at the colourful event, had applauded the the club for its contributions to the society across the globe, including Nigeria.

Highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of some individuals who have touched lives through their field of endeavour.

Among the award recipients, were the Abia state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Obinna Oriaku.

