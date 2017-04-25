Runway JAZZ 2017: UBA Powers Music and Business Masterclass

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The countdown has begun to the most anticipated and insightful learning experience at the Runway Jazz 2017 Music and Business Masterclass, taking place on April 29, 2017 in the Grand Ballroom of Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, Nigeria. The Masterclass is a prelude to the Runway Jazz Concert, a special celebration of the International Jazz Day.

Powered by UBA, the Music and Business Masterclass is being facilitated by George W. Russell Jr, Professor and Chair of the Harmony Department at Berklee College of Music, California (the most prestigious music institution in the world), which has produced Grammy award winners Quincy Jones, Lalah Hathaway, Nick Baxter, as well as Nigerian talent like Tiwa Savage and Kaline Akinkugbe to mention but a few.

The Runway Jazz 2017 Music and Business Masterclass is open to individuals, groups, record labels, established and emerging musicians as well as students of music. It will seminar and open up dialogue that will encourage talented musicians and lovers of music to enhance their abilities and turn their gifts into profitable ventures.

“The education is key as it enables the fulfilment of UNESCO’s mandate to encourage peaceful relations and foster the education, participation and creation of unity through the celebration of Jazz Music”, says the convener, Afolabi Oke.

Professor George Russell holds many accolades and is the recipient of the highest award that Berklee gives to faculty, the Most Distinguished Faculty Award. Russell served as a Professor of Harmony and Piano, prior to becoming Chair. He holds the Ted Pease Award for Excellence in Teaching, along with the Curriculum Development Award for the Writing Division at the Berklee College of Music.

Najee, a Grammy Award winner and American saxophonist, who will be headlining the Runway Jazz Concert on April 30, will join the Professor to facilitate this unique and inspiring Masterclass.

Speaking about the event, Professor Russell says, “Many people understand, or think they understand music, some understand business, but there is a Business of Music that when you get the formula right, will open doors that you never even knew were there in the first place”.

This Masterclass is a result of a strategic partnership with Berklee College of Music and Runway Jazz, partnered by the United Bank for Africa. It will allow participants get a better understanding of the access to scholarship opportunities at Berklee College as they learn how to turn their talent and passion into business opportunities. It promises to be interactive, fun, instructive and inspiring.

