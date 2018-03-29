Russia 2018: FIFA Names 36 Referees, 63 Assistants, 99 Other Officials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The world Football Governing body FIFA has named a total of 36 referees, 63 Assistant referees and 99 match officials’ for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In a statement issued Thursday by the body’s Referees Commission; among the match officials who represent 46 countries is Felix Brych of Germany. The veteran officiated last season’s UEFA Champions League final match between Real Madrid and Juventus.

The official has also been in charge of games at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

They officials FIFA indicated were selected from 53 referee trios in a three-year process through preparatory seminars relating to each of the referee’s skills and personality.

FIFA stated: “The Commission also put into consideration each referee’s level of understanding of football and ability to read both the game and the various tactics employed by teams”.

It informed that Europe has been approved to provide the highest number of referees with 10 referees, as well as the 20 assistants.

FIFA also announced that another seminar has been scheduled for the last week of April in Italy to further prepare the referees.

The statement specified that it would include candidates to act as video assistant referee (VAR), with the technology making its debut at the June 14 to July 15 tournament in Russia.

However, FIFA Commission confirmed that a final seminar for all officials would commence in Moscow 10 days ahead of the first match of the tournament scheduled to kick start in June, 2018.

