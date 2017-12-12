Russia 2018: FIFA Sanctions Nigeria for Using Ineligible Player

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The world Football Governing body FIFA has slammed a fine of 6,000 Swiss Francs against the Nigeria Football Federation for fielding an ineligible player in a Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying match.

FIFA disciplinary committee in a statement issued Tuesday alleged that Nigeria fielded Shehu Abdullahi, a player it said was not qualified for the match against Algeria which was played November 10, 2017.

It would be recalled that the committee then awarded 3-0 in favour of Algeria, with a fine of 6,000 swiss francs (about $6,045.30) against NFF.

“The sanction relates to the player Abdullahi Shehu failing to serve the automatic one-match suspension imposed on him as a result of receiving a caution in two separate matches of the same competition.

“This sanction bears no impact on the final result of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup since Nigeria had already qualified (and Algeria eliminated) before the match took place” the committee confirmed.

