Russia 2018: FIFA World Cup Trophy Arrives Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The world Cup trophy has arrived Nigeria.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The original Cup arrived Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a chartered flight.

Among the top Government functionaries who witnessed the arrival were the Sports Minister Comrade Solomon Dalung, the Nigeria Football Federation NFF President Mr. Amaju Pinnick among other stakeholders.

It is FIFA tradition that the Cup tours all the countries participating in the Football tournament. A total of 32 countries, cutting across different continents are competing in the tournament will last over three weeks.

The first match will involve the host Russia.It is slated for Thursday, June 14, 2018.

