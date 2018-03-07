W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Russia 2018: FIFA World Cup Trophy Arrives Abuja

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Wednesday, March 7th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The world Cup trophy has arrived Nigeria.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The original Cup arrived Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a chartered flight.

Among the top Government functionaries who witnessed the arrival were the Sports Minister Comrade Solomon Dalung, the Nigeria Football Federation NFF President Mr. Amaju Pinnick among other stakeholders.

It is FIFA tradition that the Cup tours all the countries participating in the Football tournament. A total of 32 countries, cutting across different continents are competing in the tournament will last over three weeks.

The first match will involve the host Russia.It is slated for Thursday, June 14, 2018.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42903

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/russia-2018-fifa-world-cup-trophy-arrives-abuja/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts