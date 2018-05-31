W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Victor Moses Arrives Eagles Camp Ahead of Nigeria-England Friendly

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Thursday, May 31st, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chelsea FC star Victor Moses Thursday joined his Super Eagles teammates in their London camp ahead of their pre-World Cup friendly against England at Wembley Saturday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on its verified Twitter handle confirmed Moses’ arrival, stating that all the expected Eagles players are in camp now.

“Victor Moses has joined the team in camp. Everybody is in now,” the tweet confirmed.

With Moses, the team now has 26 players in camp, including the doubtful Moses Simon who is battling with a thigh injury.

Moses is considered to be in contention for a starting place when the Eagles face England.

It would be recalled that the Super Eagles departed Abuja for London on Wednesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

 

