Russia 2018 World Cup: Rohr Releases Super Eagles Final List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr has released the final list of 23 players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Championship in Russia.

Rohr announced the names of the players Sunday in London.

The tournament starts on 14 June, with Nigeria drawn with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D.

The Full Squad according to Rohr contains the following:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba, Nigeria), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, Holland), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France), Leon Balogun (Brighton, England), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa, Turkey)

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda, China), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas, Spain), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea, England), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, England), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone, Italy).

The squad, since being pruned to 30 last month and subsequently to 26 last week, has been awaiting the final list

Mikel Agu, Moses Simon and Ola Aina who were dropped in London, with the exclusion of Simon, might not have been a surprise since they have dropped to being fringe players.

The Super Eagles will play their first match against Croatia on Friday, June 16, 2018.

