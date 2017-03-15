Russian Agents Behind Yahoo Account Hack -US

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The US Department of Justice has indicted two Russian spies over the theft of Yahoo user accounts.

Previously, Yahoo alleged that state-sponsored” hackers were behind the 2014 breach which affected 500 million accounts.

It was not immediately clear whether the charges, expected to be announced by the Justice Department later today, are related to year’s breach.

Similarly, Yahoo was criticised for the delay in informing users about the 2014 breach.

According to Yahoo, the stolen data in the saga included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth and encrypted passwords, but not credit card data.

The incident last year, necessitated advice to users to change their passwords.

About eight million UK accounts were believed to have been affected – including some users of BT and Sky email services.

Please follow and like us: