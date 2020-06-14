Rwanda Receives Anti-Covid-19 Supplies From Dubai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rwanda has received over 300,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment and medical equipment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruling family.

The materials arrived in Rwanda on Sunday which was given to the country as support by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with his wife Her Highness. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The products include: ventilators, test kits, masks, coveralls, and face shields among others.

Speaking to media at the reception of the items, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, stated that the support indicated partnership among countries of the world which is very crucial this period in the fight against the pandemic.

He said: “Since the pandemic has hit the whole globe, international partnership is very necessary. So we are happy today that friends of Rwanda have assisted us with these pieces of equipment which will beef up what we had.”

Speaking on the behalf of Dubai, Sumeet Bhardwaj, the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Port World (DP World) Kigali, said:

“I see this as a sign of even stronger friendship between the UAE and Rwanda, and on a personal note I am grateful to his Highness Sheikh Muhammed (the Prime Minister of the UAE) along with his wife Sheikha Hind who have extended this generous support to all of us Rwandans”.