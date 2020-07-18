Rwanda Unveils 57 Suspected Rebels Arrested In DRC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) has paraded, through the streets, 57 suspected rebels recently arrested in the jungles of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The suspects, captured by the DRC military, were accused of terrorism and formation of armed groups to destabilise Rwanda, acting spokesperson of RIB, Dominique Bahorera, said shortly after the suspects were brought before journalists in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

They belonged to different terror groups based in the DRC, such as the National Liberation Front (FLN), the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda and the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change, Bahorera said

The suspects were handed over to Rwanda in the framework of security cooperation between the two countries, according to the RIB.

Last year, the DRC and regional countries met to deal with the armed groups operating in the DRC, which have been threatening the security of the region for decades.

(NAN)