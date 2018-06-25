W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Sad as D’banj’s Son Drowns in Swimming Pool

Posted by Entertainment, Entertainment, Featured, Latest News Monday, June 25th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian pop music star Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’banj’s one-year-old son has reportedly drowned in a swimming pool in his Lagos home.

Reports have it that D’banj did not directly confirm the Sunday incident, still was found posted a black image on his Instagram account with the caption: “Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful.”

The Koko master was in Los Angeles, attending the BET awards ceremony when the sad incident occurred.

D’banj rose to the stardom with his 2012 hit, ”Oliver Twist”.

He described himself as “Koko master” which could be interpreted to mean the “boss”, “lover” and the “main topic”.

D’banj’s music is a mix of Yoruba, English and Pidgin.

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44638

