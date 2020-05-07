Sad As Lagos Records 2 New Deaths; 82 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It is a case of double tragedy in Lagos as the State just recorded two new deaths as well as 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known Thursday.

Apart from the latest cases, the Commissioner announced that two other patients have died of COVID-19 related complications.

Speaking during the daily update on COVID-19 cases in the state, Prof Abayomi said the total number of confirmed infections in Lagos has now increased to 1,324.

In a tweet by him, it was confirmed that “82 new cases of #COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos.

“The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1,324’’.

The tweet further indicated: “37 additional fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 19 females and 18 males including an Indian have been discharged. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos is now 358.

“Lagos recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total deaths associated to #COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.

“I hereby urge all Lagos residents to adhere to directives aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 82 new Coronavirus has been confirmed in the State.

NCDC made this known late Wednesday in its daily update on its website.

The agency indicated that the fresh cases bring the total infections in Lagos to 1,308, adding that 920 patients were on admission at isolation and treatment centres in the state, while 358 recoveries and 30 fatalities have been reported so far.

The post read in part: “On the 6th of May 2020, 195 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“The 195 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos(82), Kano(30), Zamfara(19), Sokoto( 18), Borno(10), FCT(9), Oyo(8),Kebbi (5), Gombe(5), Ogun(4), Katsina(3), Kaduna(1), Adamawa(1)

“Till date, 3145 cases have been confirmed, 534 cases have been discharged and 103 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”