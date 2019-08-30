Safety: MFM Contractor Tenders Apology, Provides Helmet For Workers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The contractor handling repainting of the headquarters building of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Mr. Success Venture, has apologised for the failure of his workers to use the safety gear provided for them while working on the church’s headquarters building.

The photograph of some painters on a ladder working on the building without safety helmet on their heads, had gone viral a couple of days ago with an innuendos accusing the church of failing to provide the needed safety gear for use by the workers.

A statement by Collins Edomaruse, the Spokesperson of Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the church quoted the contractor as saying that the church was not to blame for the oversight, but his workers for refusing to use the helmets he had provided to them.

He said, “The contractor has apologised. The contractor said he gave them the safety gear, including helmet and others but they refused to put them on because he stepped out at some point. The contractor has now forced his workers to use them and they have complied because it is in their own interest. He said he was sorry for the embarrassment his workers have caused the church.”

Several readers of the online post on the incident had submitted that it was not the responsibility of the church to provide helmet to the contractor working on its church building.

