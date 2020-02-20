Safety Training: Firm Wants Govt, Oil Companies to Patronise Indigenous Companies

From Ignatius Okpara, Warri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Foremost Nigeria’s Safety training centre, Opeans Nigeria Limited (ONL) Warri, Delta state, South- South Nigeria, has urged the federal government and international Oil Servicing companies operating in the country to always patronise indigenous facilities in the sector, saying the company has the capacity to continue providing world-class safety training services for the nation’s oil and gas industry.

It said Opeans as a strategic Safety training Centre, renders services to the Nigeria Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria, National petroleum corporation NNPC, petroleum product pricing and Regulatory Agency PPPRA, among others,

“We are calling on the Federal Government and International Oil Companies operating in Nigeria to encourage safety training firms in the country by discouraging out-sourcing training abroad which can be provided in the country.

“The FG should know that we are investing a lot and those investments need to be encouraged, aside providing security and infrastructure, the FG and IOCs should look toward us and stop out-sourcing trainings that can be provided by our world-class safety centres outside the country. We have the human and technological resources to provide best training in the oil and gas.

“We are contributing significantly to the economy of the local community, Delta State and Niger Delta region. We came to Warri when many companies were leaving because of militancy and kidnapping. Today, we are rewriting history for betterment of our people”,

Executive Director of the organization, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who stated this on Wednesday in his office, while briefing newsmen on current developments in the establishment, said the facility located in Opete community in Udu council Area of Delta state, has remained opened for business, contrary to rumour being peddled by a fellow competitor, one Larry Otu, who had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging that the Centre was conducting training that was not approved by the appropriate quarters.

Reiterating his earlier position that at no time was Opeans shut down by operatives of the Anti-graft agency, Nwoye rather said, the company is waxing strong on daily basis, adding that to make it the leading safety centre in Nigeria, particularly for the oil and gas company, plans are afoot for the commencement operation in Akwa Ibom, state, South- South Nigeria.

According to him, “Opeans Safety Training has been operating since 1982 and we have not lost a soul. That’s not cheer luck alone, but deliberate commitment to provide the best safety training in the Nigeria’s oil and gas industry which we have earned our name as the leading safety company.

“We aimed to continue to provide the best safety training for all at risk especially men and women in the oil and gas industry including the Nigerian military and other relevant government agencies. Our goal is to expand our frontiers further. We are building our next safety centre in Akwa Ibom very close to Mobil.

“Opeans Safety centre in Warri is trusted by the NPPC, Nigerian army, Nigerian navy and other major multinationals operating in this country. Our world-class training standard has made us a toast of critical stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

“This is the best place to have your offshore training and beyond. People visit here from Sokoto, Katsina, Kano and all over the nation; and that’s because we offer excellence safety training.”

“The training provided here at Opeans goes beyond offshore, hence we are putting more structures in place with a view to meeting up with the demand” the Executive Director stated.