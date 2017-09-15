Sagay Again Blasts Nigerian Senators, Says they Lack Value, Honour

Photo: Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Itse Sagay on Thursday continued his attack on the Nigerian senate saying the senators are abusing the word “distinguished” by attaching it to their names.

The Professor of Law stated this at the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation Re-union in Lagos.

He added: “The attachment of ‘Distinguished’ to their name is a horrible bastardization and gross abuse of that term. Now, I reject it with contempt when anyone addresses me with that unfortunate term.”

He continued: “Our current ruling class, particularly the Senate has no value, no honour, no vision, no integrity, no compassion for the sufferings of fellow Nigerians.”

Professor Sagay also called for total restructuring of the country explainings that “at the end of every month, the 36 commissioners from the states of the federation would assemble in a classroom in Abuja presided over by the Federal Minister of Finance to share money in the Federation Account based on a formula no one really understood.

“This money comes from three major sources, oil money from Niger Delta, duty collection and VAT from Lagos State. After sharing, the commissioners will head back to their respective governors for allocation sharing based on what they consider priorities and wait for the next monthly allocation.

“It is inconceivable for any state to grow with this type of structure that puts state on welfare benefits.”

Nigerian Senators and Sagay have been on dagger’s drawn for a while now following allegations of corruption levelled against the lawmakers by the Professor, a development that has made the upper chamber to roar back on several occasions.

