Sagay Accuses NDDC, Nigeria Customs of Corruption

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has expressed worry on the persistent corruption in the public offices, despite that one of the three vocal points of the present administration is fight against corruption.

The Professor of Law made the submission Thursday in his opening remarks at the National Dialogue on Corruption organised by PACAC in Abuja.

Sagay cited examples of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). He alleged that the NDDC recently bought over 70 cars, including eight super Lexus which allegedly cost N70m each.

He lamented that the most worrisome aspect is the complaint by the NDDC’s Managing Director that the body was facing paucity of funds to carry out its obligations.

Prof. Sagay alleged that there was no significant difference up till the present, in the NCS as the situation remains the same at Tin Can Island.

