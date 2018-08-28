Salavador’s Defection, A Good Riddance Says PDP

By Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Monday’s defection of its immediate past Chairman, Mr. Moshood Salvador to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as good riddance.

The Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary Mr. Taofik Gani while reacting Tuesday in a statement declared that the party was better without its former chairman.

Gani challenged that its former head was being economical with the truth by claiming that he left the party because of Chief Olabode George, a leader of the party.

He countered that Chief George was actually his benefactor as he facilitated his becoming the state chairman and stood by him during the factional feud in the state chapter.

Gani alleged that Salvador was not a team player, insisting that the party was never demoralised by his exit.

It would be recalled that Mr. Salvador announced his defection in his Surulere residence to the APC Monday with over 10,000 of his supporters, linking his action to opposition by some party’s Leaders to his efforts on repositioning the PDP in Lagos state.

He also alleged that the party abandoned him when he was detained in connection with the recent murder of Mr. Adeniyi Aborishade on July 21. Aborishade was until his death the PDP Chairman of Apapa Local Government Area LGA.

He was murdered during the party’s “Visitation Meeting,” that held at Igboseku village, Eti-Osa LGA.

Salvador said he could no longer labour in vain, hence his defection to the APC with his supporters.

The former PDP Chieftain, alongside other 10 suspects were charged with conspiracy and murder.

They were arraigned in a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court and remanded in prison.

However, a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has since dismissed the suit against him based on legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

