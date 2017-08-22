Sallah: Lagos State Assures Residents Of Safety

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government assured residents, especially shoppers and commuters especially those doing business on the Lagos Central Business District (CBD) area of their safety during the forthcoming Sallah festival.

Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on CBD, Mr. Agboola Dabiri, gave the assurance while monitoring the traffic situation on the Marina and Broad Street to Apongbon Axis.

He stressed that major steps have been taken to ensure a safe and secure business environment in the Lagos Island CBD during the celebration.

Mr. Dabiri, who noted that during festive periods, Lagos Island usually witnessed a high influx of people, said the Office had harmonized environmental, traffic and safety enforcement activities to prevent gridlock, guarantee security and remove all impediments that could constitute a danger to Lagosians.

“All enforcement officers are now on regular patrol along the CBDs axis and have been mandated to improve on their performances in a way that traders, shoppers and other stakeholders will appreciate and feel safe to transact their businesses” the Governor’s aide said.

Dabiri promised residents of a smooth and reduced crime session in Lagos CBD, saying extreme measures are in place to curtail violence and other activities that may constitute a breach of security.

Such measures, according to him, will include useful public enlightenment, regular patrol, surveillance, community relations and crime-fighting.

Mr Dabiri added that the construction and handing over of Apongbon Bus Park have drastically reduced the traffic snarl usually experienced on the Apongbon – Marina Axis, adding that all relevant agencies are on the ground to sustain the free flow of traffic currently being enjoyed on the Apongbon – Marina Axis.

“There is going to be presence of all stakeholders in those areas and I want to say that no obstruction will be permitted on the axis, no commercial vehicle is allowed to stop along the axis and any broken down vehicle within the route will be removed within reasonable time in order not to obstruct free flow of traffic”, Dabiri asserted.

He urged shoppers and motorists to obey all relevant environmental and traffic rules by not parking on walkways, roads and bridges.

