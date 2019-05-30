Sanwo-Olu Vows to Tackle Sanitation, Traffic Problems in Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly-sworn-in Lagos State Governor, Mr Babjide Sanwo-olu, has declared a state of emergency on environmental, sanitation and traffic management in the state.

Sanwo-olu made the declaration Thursday while signing the first executive order on refuse and traffic management as well as public works in the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor said the new administration would start the process of restoring stability and a culture of accountability in which all the citizens become active stakeholders in bringing about the necessary changes.

“As from the date of this order, there shall be zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, construction on drainage points and setbacks,” he noted.

In the Governor’s words, all LASTMA officials shall effectively carry out their functions by ensuring strict enforcement and compliance with all extant traffic rules and regulations.

Sanwo-Olu said the LASTMA officials would immediately begin work on a shift basis in which road and traffic management operations would be on till 11 pm on a daily basis.

He said that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation would immediately commence the identification and repairs of all potholes and bad roads within the state.

The Governor said provisions of the order would extend to all enforcement agencies in the state, in maintaining law and order for the collective good of the citizens.

Sanwo-Olu added: “I expect the fullest level of compliance with this order and will look to the various heads of ministries, departments and agencies to give full force and effect to the orders therein contained and to take responsibility for any failure’’.

The Governor also confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu. He tweeted:” I signed an executive order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works.”

