Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees: Lagos Assembly Constitutes 16-Man Ad Hoc Committee For Screening

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday constituted a 16-man ad hoc committee to screen cabinet nominees forwarded by Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The House had on July 22, read the list of 25 nominees for appointments as commissioners and Special Advisers sent by the governor to the House.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who read the list of the ad hoc committee members, said it would be headed by Mr Rotimi Abiru, a fourth-term lawmaker, representing Somolu Constituency II.

According to Obasa, members of the screening committee are: Jimi Mohammed (Ikeja I), Yinka Ogundimu (Agege II), Abiodun Tobun (Epe I), Setonji David (Badagry II), Victor Akande (Ojo I) and Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II).

Others are: Mojisola Alli-Macaulay (Amuwo-Odofin I), Rasheed Makinde (Ifako-Ijaiye II), Lanre Afinni (Lagos Island II), Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa II), and Adedamola Kasunmu (Ikeja II).

The rest are: Suraju Tijani (Ojo II), Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I), Olumuyiwa Jimoh (Apapa II) and Abdulsobur Olawale (Mushin II).

The Speaker directed the ad hoc committee to report to the House in a week.

NAN reports that Obasa said that the House would do the needful and ensure that only nominees ready to serve would be cleared.

Obasa commended Sanwo-Olu’s proactive step in sending the list to the House within a short time of his inauguration and making this public.

The nominees are: Dr Rabiu Onaolapo, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr Idris Salako, Mr Tunji Bello, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and Mrs Bolaji Dada.

Others include Mr Lere Odusote, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, Dr Wale Ahmed, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mr Hakeem Fahm and Mrs Ajibola Ponnle.

Also on the list are: Mr Aramide Adeyoye, Mr Segun Dawodu, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mr. Sam Egube, Ms Ruth Olusanya, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr Tunbosun Alake Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe and Mr Femi George.

