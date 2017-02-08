W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Saraki Appoints New Chief of Staff

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, February 8th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate President Bukola Saraki, has appointed Dr. Baba Ahmed, as his new Chief of Staff.

The appointment followed the resignation on January 31, 2017 of the immediate past Saraki’s COS, Mr. Isa Galaudu.

In a statement by the National Assembly (NASS) Chairman Special Adviser on (Media and Publicity), Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, the appointment is with the immediate effect.

The 61-years old Dr. Baba Ahmed, graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; London School of Economics and University of Sussex, both in the United Kingdom.

