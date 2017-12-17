Saraki, Dogara Greet Buhari @ 75

Photo: President Buhari (R) with Governor of Ogun State Ibikunle Amosun at a surprise 75th birthday ceremony at state house, Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Leadership of the National Assembly NASS including President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House Representatives Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 75th birthday.

In a message from his twitter handle @BukolaSaraki, the NASS Chairman adopting #PMBAt75, prayed that God grants President Buhari the wisdom to continue to run the affairs of Nigeria.

He tweeted: “Happy Birthday Mr. President! I wish you the blessings of the Almighty, and continued wisdom and grace as you celebrate another year.

Similarly, the Speaker, Hon. Dogara using his twitter handle @YakubDogara wished Mr. President Buhari a Happy Birthday.

Dogara said: ”On behalf of the leadership & membership of @HouseNGR, I wish to join the good people of Nigeria and numerous well-wishers across the globe in wishing H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari a happy birthday.”

