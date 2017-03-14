Saraki, Dogara in Closed Door Meeting With Buhari

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office.

The two men who rode on the same car arrived President Buhari’s office around 12.noon.

Saraki and Dogara after arrival went inside for a closed door meeting with President Buhari who resumed Monday after 49 days of vacation in London UK.

The visit by the National Assembly (NASS) Chairman and his Vice is their first formal meeting with Mr President since he returned last Friday from London.

