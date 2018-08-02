Saraki is Like Enemy Within, Says Lai Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has declared that the ruling APC has nothing to lose with the defection of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, alleging that he has since been slowing down the progress of the present government.

Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the declaration Wednesday in Abuja, during an interview with the State House correspondents after the the weekly Federal Executive Council FEC meeting.

“If Senate President Bukola Saraki were not a member of the APC, the party and the government it leads could not have suffered more than they had already done, with regards to the delay in passing the budget, approving key appointments and so on.

“In other words, Saraki has behaved all along as a member of the opposition, deliberately slowing down the progress of the APC-led Federal Government.

“It is therefore neither a surprise nor a blow that he has defected.

“Perhaps, the only surprise is that when he eventually defected, it was a mere whimper!

“If we didn’t gain by having our member as Senate President, we stand to lose nothing by losing him’’ Alhaji Mohammed asserted.

Speaking on the Kwara branch of the ruling party, the Minister stated: “The APC can only be stronger in Kwara. Realizing this, the true APC members in the state have come together to strengthen the party, open its doors to new members and reposition it for the 2019 elections, with a view to delivering Kwara to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This was what we did this past weekend, and you saw the way the people reacted.

“Yet, what happened at the weekend was not even a rally. It was a consultative stakeholders’ meeting. And it was a defining moment for the millions of Kwarans seeking political direction and emancipation.

“Thankfully, the national leadership of our party has hearkened to our demands by dissolving the executives and constituting a caretaker committee.

“That offers a fresh start for the (APC) in Kwara. No one tree, no matter how big, can make a forest. Every Kwaran is important in the emerging political dispensation in the state, and it is the realization of this new dawn that has set the state agog for the APC.”

