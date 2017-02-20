Saraki Pays Second Visit to Buhari in London

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has confirmed the second visit Sunday, of the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

A statement from the Presidency twitter handle said: “This evening (Sunday) President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki, at Abuja House”.

The Sunday visit by Saraki to President Buhari was the second within a week, having visited last week Thursday alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, his Deputy, Yusuf Lasun and House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.

