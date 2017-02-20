W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Saraki Pays Second Visit to Buhari in London  

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, February 20th, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has confirmed the second visit Sunday, of the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

A statement from the Presidency twitter handle said: “This evening (Sunday) President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki, at Abuja House”.

The Sunday visit by Saraki to President Buhari was the second within a week, having visited last week Thursday alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, his Deputy, Yusuf Lasun and House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38080

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/saraki-pays-second-visit-to-buhari-in-london/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017

Final Match
05 February, 2017
--Egypt 1 - Cameroon 2

3rd Place Match
04 February, 2017 -
--Burkina Faso 1 - Ghana 0

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts