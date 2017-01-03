Saraki Promises Senate Will Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings

Ayodele Afolabi, Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday pledged that the Nigerian Senate, upon resumption, will look into the crises that have led to the wanton loss of lives and property in the Southern part of Kaduna State, in recent times.

The Senate President made this known while responding to the cry of a concerned Nigerian on Twitter on Monday, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, in Abuja.

A twitter user, Chimeze Okoro Ukoha had tweeted: “@Bukolasaraki About 800 Christians massacred in Kaduna and nobody is talking about that. VERY BAD,” the concerned Nigerian told Saraki.

In his response, Saraki said: “Once @NGRSenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.”

Saraki went further by also tweeting: “Every Nigerian life matters, and @ngrsenate will work to ensure that rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by Nigerian Constitution.”

The killings in Southern Kaduna have continued to generate reactions from various quarters, especially among the masses.

Many have questioned why the killings have continued despite the security measures put in place by the Kaduna State Government. A lot of Nigerians have also appealed to the Federal Government to nip the ugly trend in the bud.

Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Bamikole Omishore, said the Senate President is in touch with Senators from that state and constantly getting updates on developments even though the Senate is on recess.

