Saraki Reshuffles 3 Senate Committees, Creates Additional 3, Picks Ndume to Head Committee on INEC

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President Bukola Saraki, has announced creation of additional three upper legislative chamber committees.

The new committees includes: the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs; Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA and Legislative Compliance.

However, the existing committees which were reshuffled included the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and Interior.

While Senator Abubakar Kyari was moved from INEC to Defence, George Sekibo was made the new head of Interior; his Rivers State Lawmaker counterpart Magnus Abe was made the Chairman Senate committee on FERMA, also Atai Aidoko to head SDGs committee.

Former Senate Leader Ali Ndume, is now the Chairman Senate Committee on INEC.

The latest development has increased the total Senate Committee from 65 to 68.

