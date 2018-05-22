Saraki: Senate Delegation Meets Buhari Over Alleged IGP Frame Up

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be meeting with a delegation of the Senate over an allegation last week by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki that the Inspector General of Police IGP Mr. Ibrahim Idris was plotting to frame him up in the case of some arrested suspected cultists in Kwara State.

The meeting which is holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance the Senate Leader: Ahmed Lawan; the Chief Whip, Sola Adeyeye; Danjuma Goje and Oluremi Tinubu.

The Senators were delegated by their colleagues to discuss with the President Buhari the allegation made against the IGP by the NASS Chairman, Saraki.

It would be recalled that Saraki last Wednesday – May 16, 2018 exposed the plot by the IGP to implicate him in the trial of some suspected cult members arrested in Kwara state recently.

He quoted his State Governor Alhaji AbdulFatah Ahmed as saying that the police have concluded the investigations of the suspected cultists but have been ordered by the IGP to be moved to Abuja.

This he alarmed was against the law, alleging that it was confirmed to him that the move was an attempt to drag him into the fresh case.

