Saraki Woos Ogun Delegates Ahead Of PDP National Convention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Monday met with leaders of the Ogun chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abeokuta to seek their support ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

Saraki, who is seeking to be the party’s flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election, appealed to the delegates to vote for him at the convention.

The senate president, who said he was aware that other presidential aspirants had visited the state to solicit their support, promised to serve the interest of Ogun people and Nigerians if elected as president.

He said his track record in politics was a testimony to the fact that Nigerians would feel a sense of belonging if voted in as president.

“The Asian Tigers did not become world leaders by luck but through a process of purposeful leadership which have continued to stand for equity and justice.

“I represent such leadership and I plead with you not to vote by sentiment but to vote for ability and capacity, ” he said.

The PDP sole gubernatorial aspirant in the state, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, commended Saraki for his exemplary leadership role.

Adebutu said Saraki loves to undertake tasks that people would ordinarily consider as “mission impossible” and would eventually make great successes out of such tasks.

The Chairman of PDP in Ogun, Mr Sikiru Ogundele, in his remarks, wished Saraki well in the pursuit of his ambition. (NAN)

Please follow and like us: